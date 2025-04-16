Trump comes down on Harvard, says federal funding should be called off

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump criticized Harvard University as an institution that "lost its way" and is not good enough to receive federal funding.

"Harvard has been hiring almost all woke, Radical Left, idiots and 'birdbrains' who are only capable of teaching FAILURE to students and so-called 'future leaders,'" he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World’s Great Universities or Colleges," the president went on to say. "Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds."

The US Department of Education announced Monday that it was freezing $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in long-term contracts to Harvard University.

The move came after Harvard President Alan Garber said the university would not bend to the government’s demands that it amend policies to provide better protection to Jewish students from anti-Semitism.

News reports said previously that the US government could call off almost $9 billion in grants and contracts in total if Harvard did not comply.