EU diplomacy chief says Israel 'crossed in the line' in Gaza

ROME, April 16. /TASS/. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas acknowledged that Israel "has crossed the line" in its self-defense as she told La Repubblica in an interview that the European Union has announced €1.6 billion in additional financial support for the Palestinians.

"Israel has the right to defend itself, but the latest events clearly show that the line has been crossed and human losses have been huge," Kallas said. Israel’s security cannot be ensured without observing the Palestinians’ rights, she added, therefore the EU supports a two-state solution.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had restarted military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The extremists have blamed Israel and the United States for the renewal of aggression.

Civilians, including children, are killed daily in Israeli raids in the Gaza Strip. The delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians has been hindered.