Tajikistan hails Central Asia-Russia platform as promising cooperation tool

DUSHANBE, April 11. /TASS/. Dushanbe views the Central Asia-Russia discussion platform as a promising tool for promoting cooperation among participating countries, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin said during the 8th meeting of top diplomats within the framework of this format held in Almaty.

"Tajikistan believes bolstering interaction within the Central Asia-Russia format is crucial, viewing it as a promising platform for promoting mutually beneficial cooperation," the press service of the Tajik Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying. The top Tajik diplomat also outlined Dushanbe’s approach to the issue of approving a joint action plan on implementing the decisions of the leaders of participating countries.

The meeting’s participants discussed the current state and prospects of six-party cooperation, focusing on the issues of implementing agreements reached following the results of the first summit of the heads of state of the Central Asia-Russia format in October 2022.

As reported earlier, within the framework of this meeting, the foreign ministers of participating countries planned to discuss the pertinent issues of political, trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian interaction in a six-party format as well as the bolstering of security and stability in the region.