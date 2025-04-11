UNRWA says 400,000 displaced in Gaza since ceasefire ended

GENEVA, April 11. /TASS/. About 400,000 Palestinians have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire deal between the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel was violated, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a statement posted on its X page.

"It is estimated that nearly 400,000 people have been displaced in Gaza following the breakdown of the ceasefire. They are now also enduring by far the longest blockage of aid and commercial supplies since the start of the war," the statement said. In this regard, the agency called for the immediate restoration of the ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages and the resumption of the delivery of humanitarian aid and goods to the Palestinian enclave.

Earlier, UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini told TASS that the parties involved in the Gaza conflict are holding behind-the-scenes talks on ways to settle the situation in the Middle East, discussing both a ceasefire and humanitarian initiatives. Commenting on the situation in the enclave, he noted that "it is absolutely unbearable" and called it true "hell on earth."

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive attacks on the Palestinian enclave and violating a ceasefire reached in January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas refused to agree to the proposals put forward at the talks by mediators and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, saying that the goal of the operation in the enclave was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of hostilities.