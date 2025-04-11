UN notes historic opportunity of recognizing Palestine’s statehood

ANTALYA, April 11. /TASS/. The global community has a historic opportunity to recognize Palestine as a state, but it will slip away if UN member states don’t display courage and political will, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Sigrid Kaag said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"We have a historic opportunity but to my mind it is disappearing," she said at a panel discussion on achieving peace in the Middle East.

Kaag also noted that soon this issue may cease to be debated because too many decades have elapsed since the onset of this discussion. According to her, not taking this opportunity will only damage Israel’s security "because Palestinians won’t go anywhere." Due to this, she urged UN member states to display political will and courage and put pressure on both sides.

"I think there’s an opportunity in the France/Saudi-led conference, but it’s gotta be real and tangible. We don’t need more biblical texts, we don’t need more UN texts because it doesn’t get you statehood," the UN official concluded.