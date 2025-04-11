Iran, US may agree on format of future talks at Saturday’s meeting — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Iran and the United States may reach an agreement on the framework for future negotiations during their indirect consultations on Saturday, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Rossiya-24.

The ambassador noted that he does not have detailed information about the talks. "I don’t know any details concerning these talks, but I can say that this meeting will be the first one. I think they [Iran and the US] will first agree on the form of future talks and then set specific goals," Jalali stated.

According to him, the US needs to negotiate in good faith for the process to be fruitful. "Sometimes they [the US] lay a final document down and say: you must sign this. Of course, under such conditions, we do not consider this to be negotiations. We need to have a mutual dialogue before we reach an agreement," the diplomat clarified, outlining Iran's position.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that senior officials from Washington and Tehran would meet on Saturday.