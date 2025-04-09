Israeli strike on residential house in Gaza kills 11 Arabs, injures over 30 — media

CAIRO, April 9. /TASS/. The Israeli army struck a residential house in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood located in the eastern part of Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, at least 11 people fell victim to the shelling and no less than 35 sustained injuries.

On March 18, Israel broke the ceasefire established in January, launching massive strikes on the Gaza Strip. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the move by saying that Hamas was ignoring proposals put forward by mediators and US special envoy Steven Witkoff. It said the purpose of the operation was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the United States for the resumption of hostilities.