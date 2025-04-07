At least 20 people killed in floods, tornadoes in US — TV

NEW YORK, April 7. /TASS/. At least 20 people have died as a result of floods and tornadoes in many US states, including Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia, ABC reported.

According to the TV channel, one of the dead was a nine-year-old boy from Kentucky, who was swept away by a flood on his way to the bus stop. Most of the deaths - ten - occurred in Tennessee, some of them victims of a powerful tornado that hit the town of Selmer. In addition, two people died in Georgia after a tree fell on them at a golf course. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressed his condolences to their loved ones. In total, according to the TV channel, more than 90 tornadoes were recorded in 10 states.

On April 6, CNN reported, citing emergency officials and the National Weather Service, that powerful rains caused devastating floods in the central states. According to the Storm Prediction Center, 41 million people from the Ohio Valley to southeast Texas are at risk. Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Mississippi have declared the highest threat level, 4th, due to floods. Rainfall has led to emergency evacuations and road closures, with more than 6,000 flight delays and widespread power outages recorded on Saturday alone.