Syria’s new leader vows to set up national dialogue committee

TUNIS, January 31. /TASS/. Syria’s new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, said in his first televised address to the nation as the president of Syria, that he would set up a committee to facilitate national dialogue in the country.

"In the coming days, we will announce the [make-up] of the preparatory committee for holding the national dialogue conference. It will become a live platform for discussions, consultations and different points of view on our forthcoming political program," he said.

He went on to say that once these steps are over, "a constitutional declaration will be published to serve as a legal basis for the transitional period."

In late November 2024, Syria’s armed opposition forces started a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates. By the evening of December 7, they seized several large cities, including Aleppo, Hama, Deir ez-Zor, Daraa, and Homs. On December 8, they entered Damascus. Bashar Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country.

On December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir, who had led the so-called Syrian Salvation Government in the Idlib Province since January 2024, announced his appointment as head of Syria’s interim government. The interim period is expected to last until March 1, 2025. Head of the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham group (outlawed in Russia) Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, became the country’s actual leader.

On January 29, the governing body of the new authorities, the Military Operations Command, announced in a statement on Telegram that Ahmed al-Sharaa would assume the duties of the country’s president during the transitional period. It also announced "the dissolution of the People’s Assembly (parliament — TASS) formed under the previous regime, as well as all related committees." The statement added that "the 2012 constitution, as well as all laws adopted under emergency conditions, are hereby annulled.".