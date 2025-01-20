Hamas says it will not rule Gaza Strip exclusively

ANKARA, January 20. /TASS/. The Palestinian radical Hamas movement does not intend to govern the Gaza Strip alone and plans to form a team of technocrats for this purpose, Mohammad Nazzal, a member of the organization's politburo, told Anadolu.

"We want to form a team of technocrats who can run Gaza. We are certainly not saying that Hamas will run Gaza alone. A team that includes representatives of all Palestinian groups would be capable of managing the Strip. Our consultations on this issue with all Palestinian parties are ongoing," he said.

Nazzal also said that "an international organization to help Gaza rebuild will be established." "International donor organizations will start operating as soon as a ceasefire is secured. We want the reconstruction of Gaza to begin as soon as possible. For this purpose, a fund will be established for donor countries to invest in," the official said.

Speaking about the current ceasefire arrangements, Nazzal noted that "the main reason why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to it is not because of pressure from US President-elect Donald Trump, but because of the success of the resistance in Gaza." Although, he said, Trump did "put pressure on Israel."

Nazzal added that Hamas agreed to abide by the ceasefire but was ready for any scenario. He said Turkey had been very helpful during the preparation of the agreement, although it was not directly present at the negotiating table.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said late on January 15 that thanks to the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave.