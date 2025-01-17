Russia-Iran partnership treaty to start new chapter in relations — Pezeshkian

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran will start a new chapter in bilateral relations, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian believes.

The Iranian president, who is in Russia on an official visit, met with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Later on Friday, he will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin. A Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran will be signed.

"I am certain that this treaty will start a new meaningful chapter in our bilateral relations," Pezeshkian said in his meeting with Mishustin.