Damage from fires in California comparable with nuclear strike — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. The scale of devastations from wildfires raging in California is above the damage from a nuclear strike, US President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview with Newsmax television.

"And it's far worse than you even see on television, if that's believable," Trump said. "I believe it's greater damage than if they got hit by a nuclear weapon," he noted.

"We're going to find many bodies and many more dead," Trump added.

Wildfires started spreading in the Los Angeles County on January 7. Fires destroyed more than 12,300 buildings. The death toll according to the latest data is 24 people.