Israeli commandos kidnap Hezbollah member in in northern Lebanon — report

BEIRUT, November 2. /TASS/. A group of 25 Israeli marine commandos landed on the coast of the resort town of Batroun in northern Lebanon and kidnapped a local sailor that has links to Hezbollah, Al Hadath television reported.

According to the report, Israeli military took the kidnapped Lebanese national, Imad Amhaz, to the sea on a speedboat.

Ali Hamieh, the acting minister of public works and transportation of the republic, confirmed the abduction of the Lebanese citizen, but refused to comment on the kidnapped man's connection to Hezbollah.

"The Lebanese army and intelligence services are investigating all the circumstances of the incident," he pointed out.

An Israeli security source confirmed to Sky News Arabia television that Israeli commandos conducted a landing in northern Lebanon at dawn on November 1 and captured a Hezbollah member.