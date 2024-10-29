Saudi Arabia's prisoner exchange initiatives show promising results — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia's initiatives to facilitate prisoner exchanges between Moscow and Kiev, as well as between Russia and Western countries, are yielding positive outcomes, Ambassador to Moscow Abdulrahman bin Suleiman Al-Ahmed said in an interview with TASS.

"The two states are actively collaborating at all levels, driven by a shared strategic vision conducive to peace and stability. This progress is the result of effective diplomacy and commendable initiatives, particularly in the areas of humanitarian mediation and prisoner exchange," the diplomat noted, commenting on Saudi Arabia's efforts to mediate captive exchanges between Moscow and Kiev, as well as with Western nations.

He specifically pointed to the mediation efforts initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. "He has proposed several humanitarian and political initiatives aimed at alleviating crises. These efforts have led to the release of ten individuals from five different countries as part of the successful negotiations for prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine," the ambassador stated.

On behalf of the crown, the diplomat commended Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent remarks regarding the crown prince's active participation in the prisoner exchange process with Western countries. "The Russian president confirmed the crown prince's involvement in the initial stage of the prisoner exchange process during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum held in September 2024. These efforts have ultimately contributed to the return of Russian citizens to their homeland," Abdulrahman Bin Suleiman Al-Ahmed recalled.

"Russian-Saudi relations are built on common interests and universal values," the ambassador emphasized.