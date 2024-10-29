Houthis say their drones struck city of Ashkelon in southern Israel

DOHA, October 29. /TASS/. The Houthis carried out a drone strike on the city of Ashkelon in southern Israel, said the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree.

According to Saree, the rebel air force conducted a "military operation targeting the Israeli enemy's industrial zone in the Ashkelon area." Several drones were launched, which, the spokesman said, hit their targets.

Saree said the Houthis will continue attacks against Israel in response to its operations in Gaza and Lebanon, unless Israel halts its aggression.

The Israeli Defense Forces earlier said a drone fired from Yemen landed in an unpopulated area of the seaside city of Ashkelon in southern Israel. An air-raid alert was issued in Ashkelon early Tuesday morning due to the intrusion of an unidentified aircraft into the country’s airspace.