Another round of Gaza talks concludes in Doha — media

DOHA, October 28. /TASS/. A new round of consultations aimed at establishing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and securing the release of hostages held by the Palestinian Hamas movement has concluded in Doha, Al Arabiya TV reported, without providing details on the outcome of the talks.

Another round of consultations on the Gaza Strip, involving the head of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, David Barnea, and CIA Director William Burns, began in Doha on Sunday. The Qatari side was represented by Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Prior to traveling to the Qatari capital, Barnea met with representatives of Egypt’s security agencies in Cairo on October 25, as Egypt also serves as a mediator between the parties to the conflict.

During a week-long Egypt and Qatar-mediated humanitarian ceasefire in late November 2023, as many as 110 hostages were released, but the ceasefire was violated by Hamas on December 1, 2023 and Israel resumed its operation against Hamas. After several rounds of consultations involving Qatar, the US, and Egypt this August, the parties to the conflict still failed to reach an agreement on the terms of the deal.