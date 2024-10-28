Hezbollah announces new strikes on Israeli territory

BEIRUT, October 28. /TASS/. The Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah has announced more strikes on Israeli territory, as follows from posts uploaded to its Telegram channel.

An Israeli military-industrial enterprise located near the northwestern city of Acre was attacked by a drone. Several missiles were fired at the town of Kiryat Shmona in the northern part of the Jewish state near the border with Lebanon. No information on the aftermath of the attacks is available.

On September 23, Israel launched the military operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Massive strikes against the organization's military facilities have been carried out. The declared aim goal is to create safe conditions in the northern border areas of the Jewish state so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the bombardments, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrullah was killed in Beirut on September 27. In the early hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced a ground operation in border areas in southern Lebanon.