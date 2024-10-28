Russian Federation Council Speaker's Pakistan visit shows growing friendship, expert says

ISLAMABAD, October 28. /TASS Correspondent Ruslan Bekniyazov/. The visit of Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council, to Pakistan signifies the strengthening of bilateral parliamentary and friendly ties between Moscow and Islamabad, according to Mushahid Hussain Sayed, former Chairman of the Pakistani Senate's Defense Committee.

"The visit of Mrs. Valentina Matviyenko to Pakistan is a clear demonstration of the growing parliamentary partnership between our countries and the deepening bonds of friendship," he stated. "Both nations are located in Asia and are effectively neighbors. We share a commitment to cooperation within the SCO framework to advance regional economies and cultural ties, and we oppose any new Cold War or discussions of 'deterrence.'" Sayed added that Russia and Pakistan have no conflicting interests.

"The Pakistani people respect and appreciate Russian President Vladimir Putin for his clear and principled stance on Islamophobia, his respect for Islam, and his position on Palestine," the politician noted.

Valentina Matviyenko is currently on an official visit to Pakistan as head of the Russian Federation Council delegation. She met with the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Yusuf Raza Gilani. Following their meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Federation Council and the Pakistani Senate.