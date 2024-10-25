Israeli planes launch three airstrikes on southern Beirut

BEIRUT, October 25. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets have attacked the southern outskirts of Lebanon’s capital of Beirut, where facilities of the Shia group Hezbollah are located, sources say.

A source in the local civil defense service told a TASS correspondent that the air raid began with airstrikes on the Haret Hreik neighborhood, from where most of the residents left.

"The planes carried out at least three airstrikes on Haret Hreik," the source pointed out. "We are clarifying which buildings were hit," he added. According to the man, the Israeli Air Force bombed Beirut's southern neighborhoods and suburbs 13 times on the night of October 25, destroying at least six houses.