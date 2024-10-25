More than 24,000 local, foreign monitors to keep an eye on elections in Georgia

TBILISI, October 25. /TASS/. More than 24,000 representatives of local and foreign observer organizations will monitor the parliamentary elections in Georgia on October 26, the head of the Central Election Commission, Giorgy Kalandarishvili, has told a news briefing.

"More than 1,7000 international observers from 76 international organizations and more than 23,000 observers from 111 local organizations will keep an eye on the election process. More than 2,800 representatives of 199 local and foreign media will cover the elections," Kalandarishvili said.

A total of 120 local observer organizations and 48 international ones worked at the 2020 parliamentary elections. Four years ago the parliamentary elections were covered by 104 media organizations.

The upcoming parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held for the first time with the use of electronic ballot boxes, to be installed at 74% of polling stations for almost 90% of voters. In addition to the vote scanners a special technology to verify voters’ identity will be used.

The ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years, will try to win for a fourth time. It will be challenged by four opposition parties, including Unity-National Movement (the United National Movement founded by former President Mikhail Saakashvili constitutes its backbone). The Coalition for Change, the Strong Georgia party and former Prime Minister Georgy Gakharia's For Georgia party are also aiming to clear the required five-percent qualification hurdle. The opposition hopes to form a coalition government, if it collectively wins more than half of the seats in parliament.