Sanctions threaten peace globally, Iran’s leader warns

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. The imposition of sanctions poses a threat to international peace, and BRICS should set an example of equal cooperation, Iranian President Mahmoud Pezeshkian said at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting that was held on the sidelines of the group’s 16th summit on Thursday.

"The imposition of unilateral restrictions threatens international peace, while multiple development processes are facing problems amid enforcement measures or restrictions <...> on the part of the United States and Western countries, therefore BRICS and BRICS Plus should develop and introduce transparent, fair, inclusive and non-discriminatory principles of cooperation," he asserted.

"International sanctions continue to harm international relations and prevent countries from accessing their financial resources, making it difficult for them to take an active part in international cooperation processes," the Iranian leader lamented.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates became full-fledged members on January 1, 2024. On the same day, Russia took over the rotating presidency of BRICS. On October 22, the grouping’s 16th summit running through October 24 kicked off in Kazan.