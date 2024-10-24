South Africa’s Ramaphosa lauds BRICS Summit in Kazan as 'most successful'

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. The BRICS Summit in Kazan has become the most successful one, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa said, summarizing the event, according to the presidential press office.

Speaking to South African reporters, Ramaphosa pointed out that new member states have taken part in the BRICS summit, and noted that the Kazan summit has also contributed to making the Global South’s positions stronger.

According to the South African leader, the Global South has turned into a platform that promotes the spread of multipolarity and development, including in economy, culture and in the social sphere.