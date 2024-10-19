Top diplomat to lead Nicaragua’s delegation to BRICS summit in Kazan

HAVANA, October 19. /TASS/. Nicaragua will take part in the BRICS group’s summit in the Russian city of Kazan on October 22-24, with Foreign Minister Valdrack Jaentschke leading the country's delegation, Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo said.

"On Monday, Nicaragua’s delegation will set off for the BRICS summit in Kazan," she said, as cited by Radio Nicaragua. The vice president specified that the delegation would also include Nicaraguan Presidential Advisor for Investment, Trade and International Cooperation Laureano Facundo Ortega Murillo.

In June, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega pointed out that the country’s authorities were working on joining BRICS because the group stood for a multipolar world order.

Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan Region, will host the BRICS summit on October 22-23. Until recently, the group consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became the group’s full-fledged members on January 1, 2024.