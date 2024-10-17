Death toll in Israeli Air Force strike on UNRWA school in Gaza rises to 28

CAIRO, October 17. /TASS/. The number of victims of an Israeli Air Force strike on a school building in the northern Gaza Strip, which was under the patronage of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), has risen to 28, the Gaza media office reported.

An Israeli strike on the Abu Hussein school in Jabalia "killed 28 people and wounded 160," according to a statement on its Telegram channel. The building housed displaced people, the department emphasized.

Earlier, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported 17 dead. According to it, a fire broke out after the attack on a tent camp on the adjacent territory, which had been set up by internally displaced persons who had arrived in Jabalia.