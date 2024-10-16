IDF records launch of around 90 shells from Lebanon over day

TEL AVIV, October 16. /TASS/. The Israeli military has recorded a total of 90 projectile launches from Lebanon throughout the day, the army press service reported.

According to military reports, armed units of the Shiite organization Hezbollah are responsible for the shelling. The information, as of 1:00 p.m. GMT, was provided in an official statement.

One of the most notable attacks in the morning targeted the Upper Galilee, where approximately 30 rockets were fired simultaneously. Following the shelling, four casualties were reported in northern Israel, all of whom sustained minor shrapnel wounds.