Kazakhstan ready to provide platform for peace talks on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict again

ASTANA, October 15. /TASS/ Kazakhstan is once again ready to provide the Almaty platform for negotiations on the signing of a peace treaty, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s press service reported, following his talks with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, who was visiting the country.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has confirmed that Kazakhstan is ready to provide the Almaty platform for negotiations on the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the statement said.

The press service noted that Tokayev and Khachaturyan have also discussed bilateral relations. "Kazakhstan deeply appreciates its friendly relations with Armenia. Kazakhstan harbors warm feelings towards the people of Armenia. Armenia is a reliable and time-tested close partner," the service cited Tokayev as saying.

Khachaturyan also noted that Astana was a reliable partner for Yerevan. "Naturally, I would also like to emphasize our successfully developing economic relations," said the Armenian president.

Khachaturyan’s visit to Astana follows Tokayev’s April trip to Armenia, where he held talks with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Khachaturyan. The Kazakh president called for a speedy settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bairamov met in Almaty in the House of Friendship in May. In September, Pashinyan said that 80% of the peace treaty had already been agreed on and offered Azerbaijan to sign these parts.