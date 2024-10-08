Wide spectrum of issues discussed by CIS leaders at informal meeting — Lukashenko

MINSK, October 8. /TASS/. A wide spectrum of issues was addressed by the CIS leaders at their informal meeting on October 7, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"We discussed all the problems yesterday. <…> We discussed a wide spectrum of issues, from geopolitics to concrete domestic matters. But what matters the most is let us stay together," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel. The video was released by the program’s host Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.

According to Lukashenko, the dinner with the CIS leaders was good.