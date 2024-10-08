LONDON, October 8. /TASS/. The United Kingdom added Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops into its sanction lists, the Foreign Office said.

Sanctions also applied to chief of the Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the 27th Research Center of the Russian Defense Ministry, and the 33rd Central Research and Testing Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Foreign Office motivated the decision by the allegation that the Russian RCB Troops are responsible for the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine. It took place on the next day after Kirillov said that the Ukrainan army used Western chemical weapons in August 2024. Kiev is also preparing a provocation to allege that Russia uses poisoning chemicals during the special military operation, the Russian general stressed.