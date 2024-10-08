Israel reports killing Hezbollah commander in Beirut

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. The commander of Hezbollah's headquarters has been killed, the Israel Defense Forces reported.

According to Israel’s army press service, the commander of Hezbollah's logistic headquarters Suhail Hussein Husseini has been killed with a precise airstrike by Israel. The statement notes that he was responsible for the arms supply from Iran, as well as its distribution among Hezbollah units.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. The movement confirmed his death and vowed to retaliate against Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.