Israeli warplanes bomb southern outskirts of Beirut

BEIRUT, October 8. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets attacked Hezbollah sites on the southern outskirts of Lebanon’s capital Beirut, the Al Jadeed television reported.

According to the report, heavy bombing and rocket strikes targeted, among other locations, the suburb of Hadath and a refugee camp in the nearby municipality of Bourj el-Barajneh on the highway leading to Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The Lebanon 24 news portal said ground targets for Israeli strikes included military intelligence headquarters and ammunition depots.

On Monday afternoon, Israeli warplanes delivered at least six strikes on Beirut. According to the portal, the objective was to eliminate deputy secretary-general of Hezbollah Naim Qassem.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.

On October 6, at least 27 air strikes were delivered at Lebanese residential districts housing Hezbollah military sites and homes of its members. According to the country’s Health Ministry, at least 22 people were killed and 111 injured as a result of Israeli strikes on various regions of Lebanon.