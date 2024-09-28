War in Lebanon could lead to further escalation, involve outside powers — Guterres

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. The war in Lebanon could lead to further escalation and involvement of external powers, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a UN Security Council meeting on Palestine.

"Shockwaves radiating from the unprecedented death and destruction in Gaza now threaten to push the entire region into the abyss: a full-scale conflagration with unimaginable consequences. Today, Israeli Defense Forces struck civilian buildings in Beirut, saying they had targeted Hezbollah’s main headquarters located underneath. War in Lebanon could lead to further escalation involving outside powers," he said.