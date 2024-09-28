{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

War in Lebanon could lead to further escalation, involve outside powers — Guterres

War in Lebanon could lead to further escalation involving outside powers, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. The war in Lebanon could lead to further escalation and involvement of external powers, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a UN Security Council meeting on Palestine.

"Shockwaves radiating from the unprecedented death and destruction in Gaza now threaten to push the entire region into the abyss: a full-scale conflagration with unimaginable consequences. Today, Israeli Defense Forces struck civilian buildings in Beirut, saying they had targeted Hezbollah’s main headquarters located underneath. War in Lebanon could lead to further escalation involving outside powers," he said.

Tags
IsraelLebanonAntonio Guterres
Coalition’s strikes on Yemen hurt UN mediation efforts — special envoy
According to Hans Grundberg, sustainable peace in Yemen is achievable, but UN diplomats need de-escalation in the Middle East on the whole to work more effectively
Read more
Ending dependence on Russian fossil fuels is hard to achieve goal for EU — Bloomberg
Despite Western sanctions, imports of Russian fossil fuels to the European Union stood at around $1 billion per month at the end of 2023
Read more
Hungarian PM rejects allegations that country would not defend itself if threatened
Viktor Orban also warned against drawing parallels between the events of 1956 and the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Russian forces destroy long-standing Ukrainian stronghold — politician
"This is significant because the stronghold allowed Ukraine to control a fairly large area in the Orekhovo direction," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
Brutal murder mystery of renowned Russian chanson singer solved after 17 years
Mikhail Krug was shot dead in his home in the Tver Region in June 2002
Read more
Ukrainsk liberated from Kiev troops is home to up to 3,000 civilians — DPR leader
Denis Pushilin specified that the servicemen are providing all the necessary assistance to the population
Read more
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah not hurt in Israeli attack — TV
The broadcaster said that the movement’s leadership would make a statement on Israel’s act of aggression against Lebanon in the coming hours
Read more
Serbian sniper says Russia fights against 50 countries led by UK, US, France
According to Dejan Beric, fighters from these countries and their equipment are directly involved in the conflict
Read more
Zimbabwe edging closer to joining BRICS, President Mnangagwa says
"The prospects are good because none of the BRICS members are anti-Zimbabwe," the Zimbabwean president maintained
Read more
US stops arms supplies to Ukraine — White House
"We have issued the last drawdown package that we had funding to support," Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the White House’s National Security Council John Kirby said
Read more
Russia, Belarus to link border cities by railroads — Russian Deputy PM
Smolensk, Pskov, Vitebsk, and other cities are among them
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost up to 520 troops in Battlegroup West zone of responsibility
The enemy also lost six vehicles, a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and two electronic warfare stations
Read more
Press review: Russia anchors global energy market and Israel balks at peace with Hezbollah
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 27th
Read more
US creating NATO bases in Ukraine under guise of training centers — Belarusian president
"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don't care a bit about their own people and they don't hear our concerns," Alexander Lukashenko noted
Read more
Firearms cache discovered along President Tokayev’s motorcade route in Kazakhstan — police
A criminal case has been initiated over this incident
Read more
Ukraine’s poorly trained new recruits often flee their positions — newspaper
"The commanders estimated that 50 to 70% of new infantry troops were killed or wounded within days of starting their first rotation," the report said
Read more
Kiev's 2025 arms deliveries at risk due to lack of money from allies — news agency
According to the media, some allies are experiencing difficulties with financing and others are refusing to increase financial aid to Kiev
Read more
Russia redirected 30-40% of gas supplies from Europe to other destinations — Novak
Supplies to the south and via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline increased
Read more
Russia and Africa discuss cooperation between power grid companies
The parties stressed importance of the active participation of Russian specialists in the implementation of infrastructure projects in Africa
Read more
The West's climate agenda would lead to death of Global South’s economy — Russian ministry
It's necessary to create a new industry based on the climate, but one that will lead to growth, Russia’s First Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin said
Read more
Polish president admits that many Westerners want to resume business with Russia
Andrzej Duda, nonetheless, expressed support for the Kiev authorities' position that Ukraine "must regain control over its internationally recognized territories"
Read more
Discord faces fine of up to $42,864 for violating the law on self-regulation
Since February 2021, Russia has had a law on self-regulation of social networks, which requires platforms to independently identify and block illegal content
Read more
Nearly half of those present in UN Security Council hall walk out before Israel’s address
israeli Permanent Representative Gilad Erdan was to address the council after Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour
Read more
Israeli military still studying outcome of precision attack on Beirut
According to Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari, the IDF is "at peak readiness on all fronts"
Read more
Putin announces transition to national currencies in export payments
The President noted that Russia's partners were interested in it to the highest degree
Read more
Russian ambassador in US compares Zelensky’s visit to 'Hollywood show'
"Here they try to keep quiet that the main outcome of such a demonstration of America's 'leadership' is a further prolongation of the crisis," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Almost 90% of oil supplies to Europe redirected to other countries — Novak
"We directed the greater portion to the Asia-Pacific Region, to Africa, to Latin America - where energy resources are in demand at present," the official said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin previews Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine
Read more
Ukrainian armed formation trapped near Selidovo in DPR — security forces
"Heavy combat is underway with all logistics being cut off on that section of the frontline," the source said
Read more
US trying to drive wedge between Russia, Ukraine for years, says Assange
He recalled numerous warnings on the part of Russia that the attempts to bring Ukraine into NATO might trigger a civil war in that country
Read more
Russia, Congo to create joint venture for oil pipeline construction
The Russian government approved earlier the draft intergovernmental agreement on construction of the Pointe Noire - Lutete - Maloukou-Trechot oil product pipeline in the Republic of Congo
Read more
Ukraine conflict to drag on for years based on Korea scenario — Serbian president
Aleksandar Vucic pointed out that major US opinion polls had put the Ukraine conflict in ninth place in the top ten important issues
Read more
Gazprom resumes gas supplies to China over Power of Siberia pipeline
"Scheduled preventive maintenance on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline was successfully completed in the period from September 19 to 26," the company said
Read more
Russian prime minister approves list of countries imposing destructive attitudes
It includes the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and other states
Read more
Pollster says over 70% of Russians trust Putin
A total of 48.7% of those polled said they approved of how the Russian government was running the country, while 52.0% approve of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance
Read more
Houthis report strikes on Tel Aviv, Ashkelon
Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces' press office reported the interception of a rocket fired from Yemen outside Israeli territory
Read more
Presidential aide warns West against trying to kick out Russia from Baltic Sea
Nikolay Patrushev added that in violation of international rules, Russian ships are disconnected from the satellite communication network, which creates risks to the safety of navigation
Read more
Switzerland can not serve as neutral venue for talks — Russian envoy
Speaking about the recent decision of the lower chamber of the Swiss parliament to "recognize the famine in Ukraine as genocide," Sergey Garmonin noted that the Russian Embassy’s statement on the matter emphasized that "it is not based on any historical facts"
Read more
Right to nuclear retaliation is no message to the West
The key factor of the updated doctrine is that Russia retains the right for a retaliatory nuclear strike in response to an aggression with conventional forces and arms against it, Igor Korotchenko stated
Read more
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Read more
Africa eyes Russia’s participation in construction of fertilizer plants — Energy Chamber
"We are working on building plants to produce fertilizers so we can do without food security issues," NJ Ayuk said
Read more
Middle East on cusp of major war, says Lavrov
Lavrov said that even though the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly passed several resolutions calling for a ceasefire and sustainable humanitarian access to Gaza, the Israeli military operation continues
Read more
Zelensky to leave US without permission to attack Russia with Western weapons — newspaper
According to the report, "no shift in Washington’s stance on the use of the long-range missiles was announced"
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about gas station explosion near Makhachkala
Dagestan’s Interior Ministry said that five people died in the explosion, and ten more were injured
Read more
Press review: EP extends hand to Russia and Tehran ready to talk nuke deal with US
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 24th
Read more
Digital ruble will not affect monetary policy mechanisms — Bank of Russia
The regulator noted that the issuance of the digital ruble will not lead to an increase in the amount of money in the economy
Read more
Two Russian strategic submarines arrive in Pacific fleet base
They were welcomed by Navy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Moiseyev and Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Fradkov
Read more
Cosmonaut Vagner snaps photos of once-in-a-lifetime comet
The comet is expected to reach the peak of its brightness in the Northern Hemisphere on October 12
Read more
Ukraine loses over 2,980 military personnel in responsibility zone of battlegroup West
The group’s units improved their positions along the front line, defeating formations from six Ukrainian mechanized, tank, and assault brigades, as well as two defense brigades and a brigade of the National Guard
Read more
Georgia vows to keep outside forces from meddling in election — authorities
Georgia will hold parliamentary elections on October 26
Read more
Harris, Zelensky discuss support to Ukrainian energy system — White House
They also addressed "the latest developments on the battlefield, and ongoing US military assistance to Ukraine," the statement says
Read more
Russian budget executed with $6.5 bln deficit in 1H — Accounts Chamber
The National Wealth Fund totaled $136 bln as of July, or 7% of GDP
Read more
Mexico to take part in ‘Friends of Peace’ platform set up by Brazil, China
Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena stressed that Mexico supported a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and stands out "against the weapons buildup"
Read more
Zelensky's visit to Washington shows significant decline in his popularity — media
The report said that few US lawmakers attended the meeting with the Ukrainian president, and the leaders of Congress made no efforts to elevate the profile of his visit
Read more
Israel determined to achieve complete victory in Gaza, PM says
Hamas has to "surrender, lay down its arms and release all the hostages," Benjamin Netanyahu stressed
Read more
Top Hungarian diplomat calls EU sanctions policy against Russia 'total failure'
According to Peter Szijjarto, the EU's restrictive measures against Russia have in no way helped to achieve the intended goal of bringing the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine closer, and have also caused more damage to the economies of European countries than to Russia
Read more
US de-facto became party to conflict in Ukraine — Russian ambassador
Washington that needs hatred and combat clashes between fraternal peoples "for one purpose only - the strategic defeat of our country," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Some foreign mercenaries in Kursk Region already eliminated — army
Major-General Apty Alaudinov noted that it should not be surprising that many mercenaries had come from countries considered friendly to Russia
Read more
Gazprom, Tanzania close to sign contract on joint projects — African Energy Chamber
NJ Ayuk noted that for the moment there are no disagreements between the party and the question is no longer about signing a contract but to expand it to a second phase and increasing the number of similar projects across the continent
Read more
Presidential aide accuses West of trying to isolate Kaliningrad Region
"Work is underway to redirect diesel fuel, cement, crushed stone and other cargoes to the specialized tanker fleet, bulk carriers and dry cargo ships," Nikolay Patrushev said
Read more
Dagestan declares Saturday day of mourning for victims of explosion at gas station
State flags will be lowered throughout the region
Read more
Coalition’s strikes on Yemen hurt UN mediation efforts — special envoy
According to Hans Grundberg, sustainable peace in Yemen is achievable, but UN diplomats need de-escalation in the Middle East on the whole to work more effectively
Read more
Trump says he will visit Ukraine
The US Republican presidential candidate did not specify when he planned to make a trip to Ukraine
Read more
Russian troops cut all supply routes for Ukrainian troops in DPR's Ugledar — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, Russian forces now control more than a third of the settlement
Read more
UN special envoy for Yemen plans to visit Moscow in October
Hans Grundberg will meet with representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry
Read more
Hungary joins Friends of Peace group on resolving Ukraine crisis — official
"The group’s key message is the urgent need to start peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine," the Hungarian prime minister’s spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said
Read more
China, Brazil's peace plan on Ukraine supported by over 110 countries — diplomat
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian also said that Beijing is willing to contact relevant parties and jointly promote a political solution to the crisis
Read more
Kremlin to announce in due time which countries are on nuclear deterrence list
The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the changes to be made to the nuclear doctrine and, according to the Russian leader, "the range of countries and military alliances to which nuclear deterrence will apply has been expanded"
Read more
Spiral of violence escalates beyond Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Lavrov
According to Russian Foreighn Minister, conflict at Lebanon-Israel border areas echoes in other parts of the region
Read more
Nuclear arms to be used as soon as NATO attacks Belarus, Lukashenko says
According to the Belarusian leader, Minsk is getting ready for such a development
Read more
Elimination of mercenaries, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy lost more than 17,750 people during the fighting
Read more
Moscow court to hear case of 73-year-old American accused of fighting for Ukraine
Under the influence of Ukrainian media, Stephen Hubbard joined the Ukrainian military without fully understanding the situation
Read more
Russia's Su-35 backs up jets striking Ukrainian hardware, facilities in Kursk Region
"During combat missions, Su-35S fighter crews patrolled the assigned area and provided cover for bomber and attack aircraft, as well as army aviation helicopters, during air strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and equipment," the defense ministry stated
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry gives Israeli ambassador talking-to over critical remarks
According to the ministry, a rebuttal to Simona Halperin’s statements was posted on its official website
Read more
Russia sees interest in increasing gas supplies to Asia — Novak
The needs for energy resources are also growing in this region, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister said
Read more
Lavrov calls on US to embrace peace, demand end to war in Middle East
Russian Foreign Minister made the statement at a UN Security Council meeting
Read more
Russian diplomat sees hostile US policy as obstacle to dialogue about New START
"If we are seriously talking about strengthening security, the anti-Russian policy first needs to be abandoned," Sergey Ryabkov emphasized
Read more
Shigeru Ishiba to lead Japan's ruling party, become country's new prime minister
A total of 368 incumbent LDP lawmakers voted in the second round, with regional party cells casting 47 votes based on the number of prefectures in Japan
Read more
Russia to boost gasoline production by 4 mln tons — Novak
The official stressed that the prices should not grow above inflation
Read more
Drought-stricken Botswana to kill, eat 20,000 elephants unless Germany takes them — report
Mokgweetsi Masisi pointed out that Botswana was facing its "worst drought in 50 years," causing widespread famine among the people
Read more
Bigger number of nuclear countries raises risks of nuclear weapons use — IAEA chief
Certain countries are trying to normalize the conversation of nuclear weapons and their proliferation, and it is the duty of the IAEA to prevent it, Rafael Grossi said
Read more
Russia’s Arctic off-shore oil reserves will last for 32 years — Energy Minister
Russia ranks first in the world in gas reserves and sixth in oil reserves
Read more
Lavrov blasts France’s idea to limit veto power in UNSC as shameless move
"Britain and France themselves generally play along with those who want to force the process," the Russian foreign minister pointed out
Read more
Netherlands decommissions F-16 planes, transitions to F-35s
This type of planes stayed on duty for over 45 years, and was useful both inside and outside of the country
Read more
Lavrov offers condolences to top Lebanese diplomat over deaths in conflict with Israel
Sergey Lavrov and Abdallah Bou Habib held a meeting on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly
Read more
China, Brazil to create 'Friends of Peace' platform to resolve Ukrainian crisis — MFA
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pointed out that it will be "an attempt by China, Brazil and countries of the Global South to achieve peace"
Read more
Belarus to produce own mobile phone — Lukashenko
Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that many Belarusian enterprises have renewed their material base, paving the way for the country to produce modern buses and electric buses, cars, tractors and combines, which rival international brands in their quality
Read more
Israeli army carries out strike on Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut
"A short while ago, the IDF conducted a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organization, embedded under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut," the statement reads
Read more
Agreement between Russia, Congo on pipeline construction to be signed tomorrow — minister
The Russian government approved earlier the draft intergovernmental agreement on construction of the Pointe Noire - Lutete - Maloukou-Trechot oil product pipeline in the Republic of Congo
Read more
Nord Stream terrorists must be found, made to answer for crimes — speaker
Investigations by Germany, Denmark and Sweden have as yet been fruitless, while Russia has been blocked from participating, Vyacheslav Volodin stressed
Read more
Top Russian diplomat meets with UN secretary-general in New York
"Present-day geopolitical situation and emerging trends were discussed" and "the most pressing issues on the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone were examined," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Latest US aid package to Israel 'reward for murderers' — Iranian Foreign Ministry
Spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi expressed frustration that "the US considers the killing of nearly 42,000 people in 11 months in Palestine and over 1,500 people in four days in Lebanon to be 'self-defense'"
Read more
EU fears world war, interested in Brazil-China peace plan — newspaper
According to the sources, officials from a number of countries, including EU members, contacted Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York
Read more
Events in Lebanon stand in the way of peace in Yemen — UN special envoy
According to Hans Grundberg, it is affecting conflict resolution and the possibilities of making serious and strategic decision making
Read more
Press review: Putin sends nuke smoke signal to West and China shows off military might
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 26th
Read more
Lavrov holds meeting with his counterparts from Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, leading a Russian delegation, has arrived in New York to participate in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly
Read more
Evacuation of Ukrainian troops from Ugledar urgently needed, military expert says
Vladislav Seleznev underscored that the Ukrainian troops are in a "critical shortage" of resources, necessary to counter the Russian forces on this swath of the frontline
Read more
Biden questions Zelensky’s decision to attack Russia’s Kursk Region — media
The US president is also "somewhat dubious about Zelensky’s 'victory plan,'" which the latter presented to him during a visit to Washington on September 26
Read more
Captured soldier urges countrymen to get out of Ukraine
Vasily Kozub surrendered without a fight when Russian troops entered his dugout
Read more
Ukraine fires 28 UAVs at Belgorod Region in past day
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, ten munitions and a drone were fired at two settlements in the Volokonovsky district, no consequences occurred there
Read more
Iran to take measures following Israeli strike on Beirut — president
Masoud Pezeshkian expressed condolences to the families of all people killed
Read more