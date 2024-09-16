Iran, Russia have established strong economic ties — republic’s president

DUBAI, September 16. /TASS/. Iran and Russia have established strong economic ties, while the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan will facilitate improvement of relations between the two countries, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told reporters.

"Russia is our neighbor. We have fine economic ties with each other," he said in televised comments at his first news conference for Iranian and foreign media after taking office, adding that such forums as the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan would facilitate improvement of relations between Tehran and Moscow.

"Even if we become reconciled with the whole world we will not forget our friends anyway," Pezeshkian stressed.

On September 15, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali confirmed that the Iranian president would participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan that will take place on October 22-24. Earlier the diplomat also admitted that the Agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and Russia might be signed at the event.