Putin planning on separate meeting with Xi Jinping at BRICS summit in Kazan in October

STRELNA, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he is planning a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Kazan BRICS summit in October.

He mentioned this during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"All of this remains on our agenda," Putin noted, talking about fostering cooperation between Moscow and China on various tracks. "And, among other things, this will be the subject of our discussions with the Chinese president during multilateral meetings and a bilateral meeting in Kazan," he added.

The Russian president asked the top Chinese diplomat to convey his "warmest greetings" to Xi. "In Russia, in Kazan, I am expecting to see our friend, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, at the BRICS summit just as we previously agreed," Putin noted.

He added that he is happy to greet the Chinese foreign minister in Russia. "A year ago, we met right here, in St. Petersburg. Back then, there were consultations along the lines of security councils and foreign ministries," the Russian president reiterated.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu also represented the Russian side at the meeting.