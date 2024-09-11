Hamas rejects any new preconditions for Gaza ceasefire agreement, regardless of author

CAIRO, September 12. /TASS/. The Hamas movement announced that it would not accept any new preconditions for an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, regardless of who might propose them. The movement published this statement on its Telegram channel after the meeting of its delegation with the Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Abbas Kamel in Doha.

"The movement underscores its readiness to immediately implement a ceasefire agreement, but only if it is based on President Biden’s proposals, presented on May 31, and on the UN Security Council Resolution 2735, as well as on the draft deal, approved by Hamas on July 2, 2024. We will not accept any news demands and new preconditions for the agreement, no matter which side may propose them," the statement says.

The radicals also underscored that Hamas considers the "post-war organization of Gaza an exclusively internal Palestinian affair" and rejects "any projects for resolution of this issue, proposed from the outside."

The Hamas delegation to this meeting was led by Hamas Politburo member Khalil al-Hayya.