Center of gravity of Israeli military efforts shifts northwards — defense minister

TEL AVIV, September 10. /TASS/. Israel is shifting the "center of gravity" of its military efforts from the Gaza Strip to the border with Lebanon, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said at a meeting with military servicemen in the north of the country.

"The center of gravity is moving to the north," he said. A video of the defense minister's statement was released by his press office.

According to Galant, Israel is "close to completing its tasks in the south" in the Gaza Strip, "but the mission is not yet complete."