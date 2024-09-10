CHISINAU, September 10. /TASS/. Moldova could be pulled into war in the coming months, Ilan Shor, leader of the Moldovan opposition bloc Pobeda, has said.

In Shor’s speech, a video of which was published on his Telegram channel, the politician told about a possibly planned provocation by incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her Western partners.

"You are now pulling Moldova into war against the popular will. And Maia knows well what awaits the citizens of our country in the coming months. We are fully aware of Maia’s and Western special services planning to organize a provocation so that a war could break out in our country. Maia and her European and American associates are doing everything for this to happen. We are aware of it, and we will counteract it," Shor said without elaborating on the details.

Last year, the Russian Defense Ministry reported about possible provocations on the part of Ukraine against the unrecognized Transnistria, where security is maintained by Russian peacekeepers. A Russian group of forces of around 1,000 soldiers and officers is deployed to the region to ensure the security of depots holding more than 20,000 tons of munitions that were put in storage there after the withdrawal of Soviet troops from European countries. As the Defense Ministry specified, a staged offensive by Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria could be used as a pretext for an invasion. At the time, the Moldovan government did not confirm the information and urged citizens to calm down.