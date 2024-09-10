US approved five deliveries of cluster munitions to Kiev in 2023-2024 — report

GENEVA, September 10. /TASS/. The Cluster Munition Coalition (CMC), which seeks to ban this type of weapon, has concluded that the United States approved five deliveries of cluster munitions to Kiev from July 2023 to April 2024, according to the data presented in the Coalition's annual Cluster Munition Monitor report.

"Between July 2023 and April 2024, US President Joe Biden approved five transfers to Ukraine of US cluster munitions delivered by 155mm artillery projectiles and by ballistic missiles. Ukraine may have acquired cluster munitions from other countries in this period, but reports of such transfers have been denied by the countries concerned," the report said.

On July 7 and September 21, 2023, as well as on March 12, 2024, the United States announced the delivery of 155 mm rockets with cluster warheads to Ukraine. In turn, the delivery of ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads was announced in Washington on October 17, 2023, and April 24, 2024. At the same time, "the US has not disclosed the quantities of cluster munitions that it is providing to Ukraine or information on the specific types and their dud rates," the report said.

The authors of the report also recalled that leaders from 21 countries expressed concern about the US decision to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine. Washington's decision was also criticized by the UN and the CMC.