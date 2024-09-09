Bangladeshi Health Ministry reports death toll from summer riots at more than 630 people

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. More than 630 people were killed during the protests that rocked Bangladesh in July and August, the country’s Health Ministry said in a formal report.

The numbers that were reported earlier came from estimates made by news media and non-governmental organizations. According to data verified by the Bangladeshi Health Ministry, at least 631 people were killed during the protests that lasted from July 15 to August 5. More than 19,200 sustained injuries.

"Our sources were hospitals. We also collected information outside them, but it was subjected to verification afterward," said a statement from a Health Ministry committee that was specially set up to compile the list of victims.

According to the report, 450 people were admitted to hospitals when they didn’t show signs of life. A further 181 people died in hospital. Most of the casualties were recorded in and around the capital.

According to the committee, the number of fatalities could rise.

"Many of the dead bodies were not taken to hospitals," officials noted.

On August 5, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. She did so after protests by students that were dissatisfied with high unemployment. Their protests became widespread and escalated into clashes with the police, which continued throughout July and into August. At this time, an interim cabinet has been set up, which is headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus. It was sworn in on August 8.