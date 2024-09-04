Trump vows to blow lid off UFOs, JFK assassination if elected

NEW YORK, September 4. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has promised to let the cat out of the bag about unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and former president John F. Kennedy’s assassination investigation (1961-1963) by declassifying government documents on the controversial topics if he is re-elected for a second term.

"I’ll do that. I would do that. I’d love to do that. I have to do that," Trump said in an interview with podcaster Lex Friedman in response to a question about pushing the Pentagon to release more alleged UFO footage. The former president also added that if elected, he would declassify more files on former president John F. Kennedy’s assassination investigation. At the same time, Trump noted that he would not change his decision to publish these materials, although "people begged" him not to do so.

In September 2023, Donald Trump claimed that, when he served in the Oval Office between 2017 and 2021, the military privately briefed him about UFOs, which they saw with their own eyes. On May 17, 2024, Fox News reported that Congressman Tim Burchett (Republican from Tennessee) introduced the UAP Transparency Act, which would require the declassification of all federal documents related to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) within 270 days. According to the politician, Washington spends tens of millions of dollars to investigate UFOs, which, as some members of the government claim, do not exist. In March, the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) issued a report on US authorities’ activities on studying unidentified anomalous phenomena, which found "no empirical evidence" of alien technology.