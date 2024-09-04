Russia, China work on Xi Jinping’s participation in BRICS summit — ambassador

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are working on the subject of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s participation in the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Both countries currently maintain very close contacts on the issue," he said, answering to a question from TASS.

Russian presidential aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov said on September 2 Russia had invited 36 foreign leaders to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24, and 18 of them had already accepted the invitation.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential." EEF 2024 business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: "New contours of international cooperation," "Technologies to ensure independence," "Financial system of values," "the Russian Far East," "People, education and patriotism," "Transport and logistics: new routes," and "Master plans: from architecture to economy." The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.