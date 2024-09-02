MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The authorities of Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name - Pokrovsk) in the Kiev-controlled territory of the DPR are building defensive fortifications in preparation for street fighting, the head of the city’s military administration, Sergey Dobryak, has said.

"We [in the city] have several defense lines already built," the RBC-Ukraine news agency quotes him as saying. According to Dobryak, the work continues.

Ukraine's top military and political leadership regularly admits that the situation on the front lines in Donbass is difficult. The worst situation for the Ukrainian troops is in the Krasnoarmeysk area. Military sources in the DPR told TASS in late August the Ukrainian defense lines near Krasnoarmeysk have been broken through and there was virtually no resistance.