Certain military-industrial groups manipulate conflict in Ukraine – China’s envoy

BEIJING, August 27. /TASS/. Military-industrial groups of certain countries are interested in protracting the Ukrainian crisis and continue manipulating it, special envoy of the Chinese government Li Hui said at the briefing in conclusion of the fourth round of the shuttle diplomacy on discussions of the conflict in Ukraine.

"All the parties believe that the crisis is lasting and not ending not merely because of [actions of] Russia and Ukraine. Certain military-industrial groups are behind the crisis, which manipulate it, and the global military system these military-industrial groups represent," the special envoy said.

Li Hui visited Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia from July 27 to August 8 to discuss the Ukrainian crisis.