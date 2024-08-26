Palestine asked Russia to help arrange Abbas’ visit to Gaza, ambassador says

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Palestine asked Russia to help arrange a visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Gaza, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said.

Abbas announced his intention to visit Gaza as he addressed the Turkish parliament on August 15.

"Mr. President's decision to go to the Gaza Strip is an attempt to make serious efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza," the ambassador said at a news conference. "We asked all brotherly and friendly nations for support in this issue. And we asked Russia, too."