FACTBOX: What is known about new anti-Russian sanctions imposed by US

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on about 400 individuals and legal entities from Russia and other countries, including in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. In particular, 46 Chinese companies and one Chinese citizen have been added to the US sanctions list. According to the document, the restrictions against companies "whose products and services enable Russia to sustain its military efforts and evade sanctions."

Individuals

- The US sanctions list includes 34 Russians, including Pavel Belousov, the son of the Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.

- The sanctions also target citizens of other countries - Belarus, Italy, Turkey, Austria, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and China.

Legal entities

The new sanctions target the following legal entities:

- The enterprises of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos: Research and production Space Center Progress, manufacturer of the Soyuz launch vehicles, the Quantum Research and Production Enterprise of the Russian Space Systems holding company, the Khrunichev Center branch of the A.M. Isayev Design Bureau of Chemical Machine Building;

- Volga-Dnepr cargo airline and its subsidiary AirBridgeCargo, the Atran cargo airline, and the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute named after Professor N. E. Zhukovsky;

- MTS Red (a subsidiary of MTS in the field of cybersecurity), as well as the Tsifra Group of Companies;

- The Vostok and Stratim design bureaus, which produce drones for the needs of special operations;

- The 4th, 27th and 48th Central Research Institutes of the Russian Defense Ministry and the special design bureau of the Defense Ministry;

- Metallurgy and coal sector enterprises of the Evraz Group: Evraz KGOK, Evraz NTMK, Evraz ZSMK, Evraz Vanady Tula, Evraz Market and the Evrazholding Finance company;

- The Raspadskaya coal company, Mechel Mining, Korshunov mining plant in Eastern Siberia and the Yuzhny Kuzbass Coal Company, owned by Mechel;

- The SDS-ugol holding company and its Listvyazhnaya Shakhta LLC and SDS-ugol Service Center LLC;

- The A.P. Zavenyagin Norilsk Mining and Metallurgical Plant JSC, the NN Technical Services company, Norilsknickelremont, GRK Bystrinskoye;

- The Yakutsk Fuel and Energy Company (YATEK), LLC Liquefied Natural Gas Yakutia and YATEK-related companies YATEK-Invest, YATEK-logistics, Maigeoprom, East Siberian Company;

- Novatek China, Sibmining, Mezhregiongidrostroy, LLC Power of Yakutia and Vostokgeologiya;

- The Moscow Jewelry Factory was also subject to restrictions.

The US Department of the Treasury provided additional justification for MMK's inclusion in the sanctions list.

Tankers for LNG transportation

- The United States imposed sanctions on Palau and Panama-flagged tankers intended for the transportation of liquefied natural gas: Asya Energy, Everest Energy, North Air, North Mountain, North Sky, North Way and Pioneer.

- Companies associated with the aforementioned vessels also fell under American restrictions.