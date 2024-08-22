US delivered 5 strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen over past week, group’s leader says

BEIRUT, August 22. /TASS/. The US carried out five strikes on the Houthi-controlled Hodeida province in Yemen over the past week, said Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the group’s leader.

The number of "aggressive attacks on our people, which were carried out by the US, reached five," he said on Al Masirah television.

He did not elaborate on the consequences of the US strikes.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the group said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. The Houthis have been attacking civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November. On March 14, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the group will attack Israeli-linked ships sailing across the Indian Ocean to the Cape of Good Hope. The Houthis later announced a "fourth phase of escalation," threatening to attack ships bound for Israeli ports in any spot within their reach, including the Mediterranean Sea.

In response to these attacks, the US and UK announced Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. Afterward, the UK and US started carrying out regular strikes on Houthi military sites in various Yemeni provinces.