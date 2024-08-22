Chinese State Council premier concludes visit to Russia

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang has concluded his official visit to Russia and left Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported.

His departure was accompanied by an official ceremony at the capital’s Vnukovo-2 airport.

Earlier, the 29th regular meeting between Li and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin was held in Moscow. During the meeting, Li noted that Beijing intends to bolster bilateral cooperation with Russia. Later, the Chinese prime minister met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. Li conveyed best regards from Chinese leader Xi Jinping and noted the steady growth of the Russian economy.

The current visit of the Chinese premier is remarkable as it took place on the year of the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries.