MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky reported to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that the station along the entire frontline remains difficult.

"As of August 20, the operational and strategic situation remains difficult, […] the situation is tense on Orekhov and Dnieper directions," he said, speaking via video conference at the Congress of local and regional authorities under the president of Ukraine. His report was aired by the Rada TV channel.

Syrsky acknowledged that the Russian forces have been maintaining a 3:1 advantage over the Ukrainian army in use of artillery shells in the past two months.

Previously, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief informed Zelensky about difficult combat near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) in Kiev-controlled parts of DPR. DPR forces told TASS that Ukrainian defenses in Novogrodovka near Krasnoarmeysk is "crumbling."