Harris leads Trump by three percentage points in terms of voter support, poll shows

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris leads former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump by three percentage points in terms of voter support, according to a survey by CBS News and YouGov.

As many as 51% of those polled are ready to vote for Harris in the upcoming presidential election, while 48% prefer Trump. Meanwhile, both candidates are at 50% among voters in battleground states.

The nationwide poll, conducted on August 14-16, involved about 3,300 registered voters. The margin of error is 2.1 points.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Current President Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic Party’s candidate but after his failed performance at a televised debate with Trump, calls among Democrats intensified for Biden to withdraw from the race. On July 21, he announced his decision to drop out and support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for US president. Trump is the Republican presidential candidate in the election.