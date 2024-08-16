LONDON, August 16. /TASS/. Several Ukrainian troops underwent training in the United Kingdom a month before the attack on Russia’s Kursk Region, The Times reported.

According to the newspaper, several Ukrainian soldiers, who are taking part in the attack, were sent to the United Kingdom a month prior to the operation in Russia’s Kursk Region to undergo a training course along with the British soldiers. The several-day course focused on attacks on high-rise buildings.

According to a newspaper’s source, the Ukrainian attack was poorly organized, with a shortage of medical vehicles for evacuation. He also said that there were problems with Western-made guns, which were constantly jamming.

Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6. A federal state of emergency is in effect in the region. The majority of residents in the region’s border areas have been temporarily resettled and are safe now. More than 720 people were evacuated from border areas in the past day, the Russian emergencies ministry said. More than 10,000 people are currently staying at temporary accommodation centers.

According to the Russian defense ministry, Ukraine has lost up to 2,860 troops, 41 tanks and 40 armored personnel carriers since fighting began in the Kursk area. The Russian army continues its operation to eliminate the enemy.