MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is using Polish-made armored vehicles: Polish-supplied PT-91 Twardy tanks, Rosomak armored personnel carriers and Krab howitzers in the attack on the Kursk Region, the Internet portal Defence24 reports.

According to the portal, since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation Poland has transferred about 100 Rosomak armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. At least 5 of them were later destroyed in combat. The portal does not say how many pieces of this equipment are taking part in the attack on the Kursk Region.

The Polish-made wheeled APC Rosomak is a modification of the Finnish Patria AMV. It is smaller and has a different Hitfist-30P turret with a 30 mm Bushmaster II Mk44 gun. The vehicle weighs 22 tons and has a maximum speed of 100 km/h on the paved road. The Rosomak APCs is produced at the Siemianowice-Sl·skie military plant.

Defence24 notes that some of the Rosomak APCs are in service with the international legion of Ukraine’s territorial defense, which is taking part in the attack on the Kursk Region.